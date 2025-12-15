The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band performs during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. Concerts provide an opportunity for building bridges between different communities and fostering mutual understanding through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9445001
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-VY348-7624
|Resolution:
|5332x3555
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.