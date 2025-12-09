379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman volunteering with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight retrieves letters for sorting in the postal workspace within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The 379th EFSS postal operations flight, supports the morale and welfare of deployed personnel by maintaining accurate and efficient mail distribution across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)