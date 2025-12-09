379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayden Flynn, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight official mail clerk, assists with sorting packages during postal operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. 379th EFSS Airmen and volunteers from across the installation support the postal operations flight by processing high mail volumes for service members stationed throughout the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)