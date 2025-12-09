379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Cooper, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight mail control activity chief, left, hands a box to Airman 1st Class Jayden Flynn, official mail clerk, while unloading inbound mail within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Personnel across the installation assist the 379 th EFSS postal operations flight by volunteering to offload and sort delivered parcels that boost morale for deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)