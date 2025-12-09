379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – For many deployed service members, one of the most meaningful moments of the day is receiving a notification that a package has arrived for them.



At the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, those moments of connection reflect the work of the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight, a team that provides a vital morale lifeline across the installation for our members and joint partners.



Staff Sgt. Dylan Cooper, 379th EFSS mail control activity chief, begins his day at 5 a.m. as his team prepares outbound mail, transports it to the airport, works through several layers of host nation customs, and then brings inbound mail back to the installation. The process often involves loading and unloading packages multiple times before they reach the base postal facility.



“A lot more goes into it than people think,” Cooper said. “Most folks imagine the truck just drives onto base every day, but moving mail here takes coordination, physical labor, and teamwork, especially with our host nation partners.”



During the holiday season, the volume increases significantly. Between December 2024 and January 2025, the postal operations flight processed an average of 12,000 packages that totaled more than 106,000 pounds, making it the largest postal operation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This time of year brings even more challenges when deliveries can reach 500 to 600 pieces at a time and often require two trucks.



To keep mail flowing efficiently, the team depends on at least ten volunteers every day. These Airmen come from units across the installation and help sort, pitch, and move large quantities of packages that arrive throughout the week.



“The more the merrier,” Cooper said. “Every volunteer helps ensure someone receives a little piece of home that day.



To recognize the volunteers who make the mission possible, the team offers an incentive program. At 30 hours, volunteers earn a patch and letter of appreciation. At 60 hours, they earn a t-shirt and letter of appreciation. At 90 hours, volunteers earn a 379th EFSS coin and letter of appreciation from the squadron commander. These incentives help sustain volunteer engagement, especially during the surge in incoming mail during the holiday season.



Despite the demanding workload, the gratitude they see from Airmen picking up their mail keeps the team motivated.



“It is always nice to see the smiling faces of people getting their mail,” Cooper said. “A handwritten letter from a child or a gift from a spouse really boosts morale. Being part of that means a lot.”



For the Airmen of the 379th AEW who represent diverse career fields and serve alongside joint and coalition partners, mail serves as a reminder of connection and support from home. Each package reinforces encouragement, care and the strength of relationships during deployment.



“Our job may be behind the scenes,” Cooper said, “but the impact is visible every time someone walks out of the mailroom smiling.”



Postal operations flight continues to narrow the distance between deployed service members and their loved ones, one box and one letter at a time.

