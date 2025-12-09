379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron and volunteers sort incoming postal bags during mail delivery operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The 379th EFSS postal operations flight processes tens of thousands of pounds of mail during the holiday season to help maintain connection between deployed members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)