    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving [Image 6 of 8]

    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron and volunteers sort incoming postal bags during mail delivery operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The 379th EFSS postal operations flight processes tens of thousands of pounds of mail during the holiday season to help maintain connection between deployed members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 05:17
    Photo ID: 9442058
    VIRIN: 251204-F-AO111-1031
    Resolution: 5214x3724
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, U.S. Postal Service, USPS, Postal Clerk

