U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron and volunteers sort incoming postal bags during mail delivery operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The 379th EFSS postal operations flight processes tens of thousands of pounds of mail during the holiday season to help maintain connection between deployed members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9442058
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-AO111-1031
|Resolution:
|5214x3724
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
