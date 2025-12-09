A U.S. Airman volunteering with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight carries incoming mail for processing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The 379th EFSS postal operations flight enables deployed personnel to receive essential items, gifts, and letters from home, supporting morale across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)
379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
