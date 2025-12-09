379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman volunteering with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight organizes parcels to support postal operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. 379th EFSS postal operations flight, depends on trained personnel and volunteers to ensure all incoming mail is accurately sorted and delivered to service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)