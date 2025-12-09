U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Carrillo, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight official mail clerk, right, assists a volunteer in moving inbound mail during postal operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Teamwork is essential as the 379th EFSS postal operations flight handles increased mail volume during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9442060
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-AO111-1138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
No keywords found.