379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Carrillo, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight official mail clerk, right, assists a volunteer in moving inbound mail during postal operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Teamwork is essential as the 379th EFSS postal operations flight handles increased mail volume during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)