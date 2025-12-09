379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, volunteers with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight, coordinate the sorting of packages within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. 379th EFSS postal operations flight, processes hundreds of parcels per delivery, ensuring timely distribution to deployed members throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)