Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen, volunteers with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal operations flight, coordinate the sorting of packages within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. 379th EFSS postal operations flight, processes hundreds of parcels per delivery, ensuring timely distribution to deployed members throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 05:17
    Photo ID: 9442044
    VIRIN: 251204-F-AO111-1081
    Resolution: 5375x3576
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving
    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    379th EFSS Postal Operations Keep Morale Moving

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download