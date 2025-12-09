The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is given a hands-on demonstration of the 31st Security Forces Squadron joint light tactical vehicle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. This brief was part of a two-day emersion tour that also included a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon and conversations with base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9442000
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-MC941-1028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
