Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, speaks to Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. The 606th ACS briefed Whitaker on the rapid deployment capabilities of their self-sufficient radar systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9441999
    VIRIN: 251212-F-MC941-1029
    Resolution: 5665x3820
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeAreNATO, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Aviano, 31 FW, partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download