U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, speaks to Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. The 606th ACS briefed Whitaker on the rapid deployment capabilities of their self-sufficient radar systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)