U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepare for a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. Familiarization flights are traditionally authorized to help personnel become more familiar with specific aircraft and can strengthen NATO partnerships through shared experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)