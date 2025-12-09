U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers | U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and the Honorable Matthew...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers | U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, take off for a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. Familiarization flights demonstrate core procedures like pre-flight checks, basic aircraft controls, and radio communications, allowing participants to experience the cockpit environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, received a firsthand look at the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, capabilities and role in supporting NATO operations during his visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11-12, 2025. His two-day tour included a familiarization flight with the 510th Fighter Squadron, discussions with base leaderships and immersions with multiple units across the 31st FW.



Whitaker noted the 31st FW’s central role in strengthening NATO’s southern and eastern flanks with its forward-postured airpower and ability to train with Allied and partner nations.



“Nineteen NATO nations rely on American fighter jets. At Aviano Air Base, the Airmen who make NATO unbeatable show unmatched skill and courage,” said Whitaker. “Experiencing their daily mission firsthand only deepened my respect for their bravery in protecting one billion citizens living in the NATO Alliance’s territory.”



Reflecting on his visit, Whitaker added that the wing “embodies American airpower,” providing critical fighter, intelligence, command-and-control and rescue capabilities across continents while strengthening NATO cooperation and readiness.



When asked what message he wished to share with Aviano’s service members, Whitaker responded, “Thank you for your service. Thank you for choosing to put on the uniform and for serving the greatest nation on earth. Because of you, our safety, freedom and values are protected.”