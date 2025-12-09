U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, greets Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron during his tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. The 31st SFS briefed Whitaker on the capabilities of the joint light tactical vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)