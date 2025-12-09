Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 7 of 8]

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, greets Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron during his tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. The 31st SFS briefed Whitaker on the capabilities of the joint light tactical vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 03:36
