U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepare for a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. This flight was part of Whitaker’s two-day tour of Aviano AB, which also included discussions with base leadership and immersions with multiple units across the 31st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)