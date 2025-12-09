The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepare for a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. This flight was part of Whitaker’s two-day tour of Aviano AB, which also included discussions with base leadership and immersions with multiple units across the 31st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9441997
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-MC941-1024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
No keywords found.