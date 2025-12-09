The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, poses for a photo with leadership from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. During his base tour, Whitaker received a firsthand look at the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, capabilities and role in supporting NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
