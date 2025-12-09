U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, poses for a photo with leadership from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. During his base tour, Whitaker received a firsthand look at the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, capabilities and role in supporting NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)