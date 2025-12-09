U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, take off for a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. Familiarization flights demonstrate core procedures like pre-flight checks, basic aircraft controls, and radio communications, allowing participants to experience the cockpit environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9441995
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-MC941-1026
|Resolution:
|2732x1795
|Size:
|368.5 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
