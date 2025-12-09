Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, take off for a familiarization flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. Familiarization flights demonstrate core procedures like pre-flight checks, basic aircraft controls, and radio communications, allowing participants to experience the cockpit environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9441995
    VIRIN: 251212-F-MC941-1026
    Resolution: 2732x1795
    Size: 368.5 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    31 FW
    U.S. Ambassador to NATO
    WeAreNATO
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download