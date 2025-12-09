Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dereck Hernandez, 31st Munitions Squadron production flight commander, and Tech. Sgt. Marcos Maldonado, precision-guided munition production supervisor, brief the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, during his tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. Whitaker was educated about the capabilities of the GBU-12 and GBU-38. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9442002
    VIRIN: 251212-F-MC941-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WeAreNATO, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Aviano, 31 FW, partnership

