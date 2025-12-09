U.S. Ambassador to NATO Visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dereck Hernandez, 31st Munitions Squadron production flight commander, and Tech. Sgt. Marcos Maldonado, precision-guided munition production supervisor, brief the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, during his tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2025. Whitaker was educated about the capabilities of the GBU-12 and GBU-38. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)