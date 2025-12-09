Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A passenger aboard a 374th Air Expeditionary Wing C-130J Super Hercules looks out the window during Operation Christmas Drop 2025, Dec. 11, 2025. The mission included the Jutba Drop, a commemorative airdrop honoring Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, a 36th Airlift Squadron member who passed away during OCD15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)