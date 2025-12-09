Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patch is worn displaying Operation Christmas Drop 2015 in remembrance of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. This year’s mission included the Jutba Drop, a tribute honoring Jutba-Hake, who passed away in 2015 during OCD15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)