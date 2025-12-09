Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster observes the landing zone from the open ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025, Dec. 11, 2025. The crew conducted the Jutba Drop, a tribute honoring Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, who passed away in 2015 due to heart complications during the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)