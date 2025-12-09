Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen greet the parents of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake during a gathering honoring the Jutba Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. Jutba-Hake, a member of the 36th Airlift Squadron, passed away in 2015 during Operation Christmas Drop. His parents visit annually to honor his legacy alongside 36 AS aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)