Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, delivers remarks during a commemorative gathering honoring the Jutba Drop aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. Aircrew and volunteers joined for a ceremony prior to the day’s airdrop operations in remembrance of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)