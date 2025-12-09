Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25 [Image 2 of 8]

    Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, delivers remarks during a commemorative gathering honoring the Jutba Drop aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. Aircrew and volunteers joined for a ceremony prior to the day’s airdrop operations in remembrance of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:33
    Photo ID: 9438072
    VIRIN: 251211-F-BT644-1008
    Resolution: 4864x3040
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Indo-Pacific
    Humanitarian Assistance
    OCD25
    Tribute Drop

