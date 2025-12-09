Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25 [Image 4 of 8]

    Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses with Eva Hake, the mother of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, during a tribute event recognizing the “Jutba Drop” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. The annual gathering honors Jutba-Hake, a former 36th Airlift Squadron member who passed away in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    This work, Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

