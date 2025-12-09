Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses with Eva Hake, the mother of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, during a tribute event recognizing the “Jutba Drop” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. The annual gathering honors Jutba-Hake, a former 36th Airlift Squadron member who passed away in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)