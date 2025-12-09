Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25 [Image 5 of 8]

    Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A decorated bundle labeled Jutba sits aboard a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. The bundle honors Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, a 36th Airlift Squadron member who passed away in 2015 due to heart complications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

