Honoring Jutba: A Tribute Drop During OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A decorated bundle labelled Jutba sits aboard a 374th Air Expeditionary Wing C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2025. The bundle honors Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, a 36th Airlift Squadron member who passed away in 2015 due to heart complications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)