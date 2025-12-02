Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges [Image 9 of 9]

    Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Christine Reinhardt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A demonstration of the Water Injection Dredging jet bar is performed during a VIP event held at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 29, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. The event was held to celebrate the completion of the first test period of Water Injection Dredging as part of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project. The project is a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9420972
    VIRIN: 250929-A-UM139-1114
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    USACE

