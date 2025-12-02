Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Andrew Niewohner, district commander of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks at a VIP event held at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 29, 2025, in Manhattan, KS to celebrate the completion of the first test period of Water Injection Dredging as part of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project. The Water Injection Dredging pilot project is a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods.