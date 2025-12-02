Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mixture of sediment and water created from Water Injection Dredging flows out of the dam outlet and into the downstream channel during the first test period of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 18, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. The Water Injection Dredging pilot project is a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods.