Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Kansas Water Office is testing Water Injection Dredging as part of a pilot project at Tuttle Creek Reservoir in Manhattan, KS. Water Injection Dredging is a process by which a barge with a special jet bar produces low-pressure, high-volume jets of water drawn from the lake, creating a mixture of sediment and water, which makes an underwater current and flows toward the dam’s outlet and works its way into the downstream channel. The project is an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods. The first dredging period was completed Sept. 17 to 26, 2025.