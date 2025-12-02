Water Injection Dredging is tested at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 19, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. Water Injection Dredging is a process by which a barge with a special jet bar produces low-pressure, high-volume jets of water drawn from the lake, creating a mixture of sediment and water, which makes an underwater current and flows toward the dam’s outlet and works its way into the downstream channel. The Water Injection Dredging pilot project, a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods. The first dredging period was completed Sept. 17 to 26, 2025.
Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 10:45
Photo ID:
|9420961
VIRIN:
|250918-A-UM139-1008
Resolution:
|6000x4000
Size:
|2.37 MB
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges [Image 9 of 9], by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges
