Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

Water Injection Dredging is tested at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 19, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. Water Injection Dredging is a process by which a barge with a special jet bar produces low-pressure, high-volume jets of water drawn from the lake, creating a mixture of sediment and water, which makes an underwater current and flows toward the dam’s outlet and works its way into the downstream channel. The Water Injection Dredging pilot project, a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods. The first dredging period was completed Sept. 17 to 26, 2025.