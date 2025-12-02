Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An employee of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers points to the lack of sediment flowing under water as he gets further away from the dredge during the first test period of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 18, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. Water Injection Dredging is a process by which a barge with a special jet bar produces low-pressure, high-volume jets of water drawn from the lake, creating a mixture of sediment and water, which makes an underwater current and flows toward the dam’s outlet and works its way into the downstream channel. The Water Injection Dredging pilot project is a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods.