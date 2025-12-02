Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Laura Totten, planner and project manager with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Col. Andrew Niewohner, district commander of the Kansas City District, are given a tour of the dredge at a VIP event held at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 29, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. The event was held to celebrate the completion of the first test period of Water Injection Dredging as part of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project, a partnership between the Kansas City District and the Kansas Water Office.