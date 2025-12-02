Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges [Image 2 of 9]

    Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Christine Reinhardt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    An employee of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers points to the sediment flowing under water during the first test period of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 18, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. Water Injection Dredging is a process by which a barge with a special jet bar produces low-pressure, high-volume jets of water drawn from the lake, creating a mixture of sediment and water, which makes an underwater current and flows toward the dam’s outlet and works its way into the downstream channel. The Water Injection Dredging pilot project is a partnership between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Water Office and will test an innovative method for managing sediment in a reservoir through three dredging periods.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9420962
    VIRIN: 250918-A-UM139-1019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges [Image 9 of 9], by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    USACE

