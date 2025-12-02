Ad astra per aspera: Kansas a global leader in solving sediment challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Andrew Niewohner, district commander of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is given a tour of the dredge at a VIP event held at Tuttle Creek Reservoir on Sept. 29, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. The event was held to celebrate the completion of the first test period of Water Injection Dredging as part of the Water Injection Dredging pilot project, a partnership between the Kansas City District and the Kansas Water Office.