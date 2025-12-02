Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Heikkila, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, simulates decontamination procedures within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Two Airmen operated the decontamination shower while another aided Heikkila in removing his equipment and placing it in the proper receptacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)