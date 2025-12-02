Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Beard, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, works within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. As a deployed firefighter, Beard is frequently on-call and constantly prepares for any disaster he may face through training and hands-on activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)