Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire, EM decontamination training [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire, EM decontamination training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Beard, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, works within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. As a deployed firefighter, Beard is frequently on-call and constantly prepares for any disaster he may face through training and hands-on activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 9420498
    VIRIN: 251121-F-AL288-1105
    Resolution: 2378x2973
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire, EM decontamination training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training
    Fire, EM decontamination training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    firefighter
    decontamination
    emergency management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download