Fire, EM decontamination training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Popovich, 380th First Responder Element fire driver operator, left, scrubs contamination off of Airman 1st Class Hunter Heikkila, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Two Airmen used decontamination supplies while another aided Heikkila in removing his equipment and placing it in the proper receptacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)