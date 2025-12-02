U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Popovich, 380th First Responder Element fire driver operator, left, assists Airman 1st Class Hunter Heikkila, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, in removing his mask in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Airmen decontaminated Heikkila’s gear to eliminate the possibility of others coming in contact with potential harmful materials and substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9420496
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-AL288-1091
|Resolution:
|3794x2710
|Size:
|429.48 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire, EM decontamination training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.