Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Popovich, 380th First Responder Element fire driver operator, left, assists Airman 1st Class Hunter Heikkila, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, in removing his mask in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Airmen decontaminated Heikkila’s gear to eliminate the possibility of others coming in contact with potential harmful materials and substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)