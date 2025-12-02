Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Riese Ornelas, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, assembles a decontamination shower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Airmen use decontamination showers to remove contaminants from members and their equipment and ensure safety after exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)