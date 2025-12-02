Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialists and 380th Emergency Management Element emergency management specialists assemble a decontamination shower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Fire and EM collaborated during decontamination training to understand how they can better assist each other in the case of an emergency of any scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)