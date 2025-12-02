Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire, EM decontamination training [Image 10 of 12]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialists and 380th Emergency Management Element emergency management specialists assemble a decontamination shower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Fire and EM collaborated during decontamination training to understand how they can better assist each other in the case of an emergency of any scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    readiness
    training
    firefighter
    decontamination
    emergency management

