Fire, EM decontamination training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Riese Ornelas, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, assembles a decontamination shower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Emergency Management Airmen demonstrated how to use their decontamination shower and tested the fire Airmen on proper technique to verify their proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
