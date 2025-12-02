Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Popovich, 380th First Responder Element fire driver operator, left, and Airman 1st Class Hunter Heikkila, 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist, simulate decontamination procedures within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. Decontamination is a multistep process to clean members and their equipment and targets known hot spots where contaminants build up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)