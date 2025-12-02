Fire, EM decontamination training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 380th First Responder Element fire emergency services specialist and 380th Emergency Management Element emergency management specialists discuss how to use a decontamination shower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2025. EM demonstrated how to use their decontamination shower and tested the fire Airmen on proper technique to verify their proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)