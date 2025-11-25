Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

U.S. Army Sgt. Samuel Hiller, with the 128th Military Police Company, Alabama National Guard, salutes during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. The solemn tradition offers a silent, unified tribute to the fallen as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9413463
|VIRIN:
|251127-Z-NI040-6820
|Resolution:
|8544x6021
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
