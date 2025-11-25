Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

U.S. service members line the streets of Washington, D.C., as D.C. Metropolitan Police secure the route during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The tradition honors fallen soldiers with silent, unified respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)
