    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 11 of 20]

    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran 

    Joint Task Force DC

    D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel line the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The tradition honors fallen soldiers with silent, unified respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9413455
    VIRIN: 251127-Z-NI040-8260
    Resolution: 8586x4981
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

