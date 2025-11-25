Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and Maj. Edward Lartey, a chaplain with the D.C. National Guard, salute during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. The tradition honors fallen soldiers with silent, unified respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)