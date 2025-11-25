U.S. service members salute in the streets of Washington, D.C., as D.C. Metropolitan Police lead an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The solemn tradition pays tribute to fallen soldiers with a silent, unified show of respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)
|11.27.2025
|11.28.2025 17:29
|9413465
|251127-Z-NI040-7050
|9365x6243
|25.01 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|3
|1
This work, Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.